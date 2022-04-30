-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.