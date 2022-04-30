$0.14 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

