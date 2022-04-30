-$0.15 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,501. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 81.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
