$0.23 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

AQN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 2,019,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,854. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,355,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

