-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

