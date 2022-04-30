-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

VAXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.