$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.30. Unifi posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on UFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Unifi has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

