$0.36 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

