-$0.40 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 234,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $327.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

