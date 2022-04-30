$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.
Invitation Homes stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,803. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.