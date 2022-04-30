$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,803. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

