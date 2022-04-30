$0.42 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,105,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

