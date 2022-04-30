-$0.46 EPS Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,184 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.