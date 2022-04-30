$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $3,215,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 24.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 2,803,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,896. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

