$0.47 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

