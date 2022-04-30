$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

