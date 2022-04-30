$0.53 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Genpact reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 954,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $88,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $58,856,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 1,030,612 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

