-$0.56 EPS Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
