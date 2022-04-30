$0.56 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $55.79. 174,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

