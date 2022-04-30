$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 207,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.