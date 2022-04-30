$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,029. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

