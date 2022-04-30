$0.86 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

II-VI stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

