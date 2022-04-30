$1.03 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. 65,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $372.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.