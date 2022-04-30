$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Generac has a 12-month low of $218.93 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

