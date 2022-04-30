$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.25. CRA International posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. 58,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. CRA International has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $609.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.