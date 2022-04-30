$1.18 EPS Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Innospec reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

IOSP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 108,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,001. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7,529.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 512,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

