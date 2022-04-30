$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

