$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of POST stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,221,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Post by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

