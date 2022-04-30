$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.71. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

