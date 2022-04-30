$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. MasTec has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

