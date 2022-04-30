1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

FLWS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,876,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,874. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

