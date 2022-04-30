1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.
Shares of FLWS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
