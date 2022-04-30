1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of FLWS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

