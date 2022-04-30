$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

