$112.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report $112.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the highest is $113.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $539.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

