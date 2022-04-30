$137.93 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will report $137.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.21 million to $139.65 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $130.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.
In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
