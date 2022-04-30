$156.60 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $84.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $698.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.13 million to $733.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock valued at $132,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL stock opened at $1,366.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.01. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

