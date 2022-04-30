$159.00 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $159.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $759.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $904.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $680.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

