$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to post sales of $159.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.34 million. Orion Group posted sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 138,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.