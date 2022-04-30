$16.62 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to announce $16.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.03 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.94. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

