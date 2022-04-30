1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,994.38 and a beta of 0.65. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.