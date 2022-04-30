1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,994.38 and a beta of 0.65. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
