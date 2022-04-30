$198.17 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will report $198.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $77.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $768.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.70 million to $781.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.52 million, with estimates ranging from $812.84 million to $860.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.44 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $178,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,722,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

