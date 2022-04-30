$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.29 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

