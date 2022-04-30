$2.39 EPS Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $3.47. Bread Financial reported earnings of $5.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $20.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BFH opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

