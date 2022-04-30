$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

