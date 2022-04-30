$21.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report $21.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.21. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

