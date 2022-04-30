$28.05 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

