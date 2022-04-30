$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $114.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

SGMO stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.