$3.81 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMP opened at $0.39 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.