$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.68 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $137.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

