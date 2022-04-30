$37.87 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,756 shares of company stock worth $4,180,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.76.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.