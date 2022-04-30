3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.