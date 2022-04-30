3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.
3i Group Company Profile
